GCSE RESULTS: Nerves at Donington’s Thomas Cowley High School as students make the grade

There were nerves and emotions as students waited to collect their results at Donington’s Thomas Cowley High this morning.

With hands shaking, Lauren Smart (16), opened her envelope to relief at two A*s (Geography and Food Technology), an A in Additional Science and A* in English Literature (new grading 8). She also got a grade B in music, and grade 6 in English Language and Maths (both Bs).

One of the top performers - Ellie Crick.

She said: “I’m relieved it’s over. I was terrified and didn’t sleep at all last night.

“It’s been difficult with the new grading as we haven’t had any past papers to practice on.”

Lauren plans to study Physics, Chemistry and Biology at Boston High School and hopes to work towards a veterinary degree.

Her mum Kim said: “She’s done lot of hard work and we’re so pleased for her.”

Our students have done themselves extremely proud Headteacher Ian Dawson

Ellie Crick (16), also celebrated with an A* in history, four As and an equivalent A for English in the new system (grade 7). She also got a grade 6 in Maths (B), and a distinction in Drama.

She said: “For English I thought I would get 5s so I was really worried. I was pleased to get a 7. Our teacher has been quite a harsh marker so I did better than I expected.”

The next step for Ellie is to go to Spalding High School to study psychology and history with a view to becoming a history teacher in the future.

Tyler Dove (16), is reaching for the skies in his dream to become a pilot in the RAF.

Tyler Dove hopes his results will help propel him towards his dream of becoming an RAF pilot

He said: “I’m particularly happy to get what I needed for sixth form. I did better than I thought. In English Literature I got a 7 (grade A). I was really nervous about it. In English Language I got a 6 (grade B). I’m going to the Deepings School Sixth Form.”

Headteacher Ian Dawson said: “We are delighted with the results, in particular the English and Maths. These are the ones regarding the new grading of 9-1 .” (7-9 is grade A to A*), while C comes in at grade 4).

“It meant that our staff, as well as other teachers (nationally), have been working blind with no previous papers for grading.

“Our students have done themselves extremely proud and thanks to the hard work of staff it has meant today is a happy day.

“In English 68 per cent got grades between 9-4 and Maths has held up very well too. Those who desired the grades have got them.”

Stand out students, besides Ellie, Lauren and Tyler, were also Ilaya Sultan, Ryan Haynes and Sian Ducker plus Amber Morgan.

Mr Dawson added: “We’re really proud of Amber who got a smattering of As and has secured a place at one of the top performing arts schools in London.”

