GCSE RESULTS: Great response after Ofsted blow as top marks climb by 15 per cent

GCSE exam candidates provided the perfect response to The Deepings School’s disappointing Ofsted report with a surge in top grades.

Just a month after senior staff were told that the school “requires improvement”, Year 11 students achieved a 15 per cent jump in the number of A* to C grades earned.

GCSE RESULTS DAY AT THE DEEPINGS SCHOOL: Emily Maclennan, Lewis Lammin and Lauren Boon. Photo by Jo Robertson.

Changes to the course content and grading system for English language, English literature and maths, replacing the old A* to G marks with 9 to 1, proved an incentive for the school as passes in English and maths rose by 15 per cent and 11 per cent respectively.

Iulia Iftimie, of Bourne, who collected a 9 in English language, 8s in English literature and maths, as well as three A*s and two As, said: “I only joined The Deepings School in November 2016 after moving to the UK from Romania.

“It was also my first British school ever and during the following seven months, I had to work hard to keep up with the rhythm at which my classmates were working.

“Fortunately I had great, supportive teachers who helped me overcome the effects of me coming to the school so late in my 11-16 education and my grades were a relief because I want to continue doing mathematics at A-Level, along with psychology, law and biology.

When I opened my results, I was as surprised as I was relieved and I'm now content with this achievement, whilst also hoping to keep doing well in the years to come Iulia Iftimie, of Bourne, The Deepings School

“But when I opened my results, I was as surprised as I was relieved and I’m now content with this achievement, whilst also hoping to keep doing well in the years to come.”

Two students from Deeping St James, Harriet Norris and Emily Taylor, picked up three 9s, two 8s and a 7 between them, as well as a total of 11 A*s, Harriet getting seven of them.

Head teacher Richard Lord said: “A tremendous amount of work and effort has gone into preparing for these new-style examinations and the manner in which students and staff have approached the challenge has been really commendable. “The support of parents and carers along the way has also been vital because we know that this has a truly positive impact.

“I only joined the school last September and, therefore, appreciate that we introduced many swift, decisive and, most importantly, sustainable changes.

GCSE RESULTS DAY AT THE DEEPINGS SCHOOL: Haamid Dungarwalla collected four A*s, two As, an 8 and a 7. Photo by Jo Robertson.

“But the way these changes have been embraced has been pivotal in securing improvements across the board and they certainly validate the positive comments highlighted within our recent Ofsted report.

“These results represent a significant improvement and are the best in the last four years, but they are only the beginning of the process and we look forward to the continued support of parents, carers and the wider Deepings community as we continue to make our school the best it can possibly be.”

