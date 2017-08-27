GCSE RESULTS: Bourne Academy stays strong in aiming high after first year of new trust

The number of students entering post-16 education with five or more GCSE grades of C or above was 66 per cent, equalling those of 2016 which was a three per cent rise on the year before.

Over the past two years, it’s not been easy because GCSEs were getting harder every year and 2017 was no exception with the new GCSE grade boundaries Miguel Belmonte, of Bourne and Bourne Academy

New coursework and a change to the grading system for English language, English literature and maths had the potential to affect Year 11 students whose staff had also taken on the running of Spalding Academy in September 2016.

But this year’s success at GCSE level was summed up by Miguel Belmonte, of Bourne, who got an 8 in Maths, an A* and seven As.

Miguel said: “Over the past two years, it’s not been easy because GCSEs were getting harder every year and 2017 was no exception with the new GCSE grade boundaries.

“So a lot of work and effort had to be put in to get the best results possible.

“Fortunately, my teachers at Bourne Academy were extremely involved from start to finish, giving us plenty of useful resources and organising revision sessions both after-school and at half-term.

“After doing A-Levels, my plans are to go to university and get a degree in Accounting and Finance.”

Lucy Conley, deputy executive head teacher for the South Lincolnshire Academies Trust (Bourne and Spalding Academies), said: “We had a great year for results at both schools, with Bourne Academy matching what we achieved last year at GCSE level.

“This was in the light of the replacement of letter grades with the new 1 to 9 system in English and

maths, including the removal of the coursework element in English and termly exams presenting more of a challenge to candidates.

“These results cap a very successful first year for the South Lincolnshire Academies Trust and for Bourne Academy, following on from our record A Level results and another successful Ofsted outcome in 2017.

“My thanks go to our dedicated staff at the school for going the ‘extra mile’ in providing extensive, additional study support to our students that underpins another successful examination season.

“We are extremely proud to have achieved this and it only goes to show that the Trust can run two schools successfully.”

