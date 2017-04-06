Further improvements will see Sutterton roundabout works go on until May

Further works will be taking place to improve the flow of traffic at Sutterton roundabout, the ‘pinch point’ on the A16 and A17.

In January, work began to widen the approach lanes, install better signage and road markings and upgrade the street lighting on the roundabout.

However, there is still funding available to further widen the A16 approach to the roundabout from Spalding.

This will provide greater queuing capacity and, in turn, reduce delays for traffic travelling on this route.

Much of the work will be completed with lane closures and a temporary 30mph speed limit in place. Access will be maintained to businesses and properties as far as reasonably practicable.

Some resurfacing works will take place under overnight road closures, with details released once confirmed. The closures will be in effect from 6pm, with the road reopened to traffic no later than 6am each morning. A fully-signed diversion route will be in place during the closures.

The project is expected to continue until early May, although works will be suspended and traffic management reduced to a minimum over the Easter bank holiday weekend.

The council apologises for any inconvenience caused.

The improvements have been made possible thanks to a £1m grant from the Single Local Growth Fund.

• Eurovia UK has been officially appointed to undertake £4.8million works to improve the current A17/A151 Peppermint Junction in Holbeach by installing a new, three-arm roundabout, as well as a new four-arm roundabout on the A151.

The British construction firm is expected to start work on May 8, with an estimating finishing time of next Spring.

The scheme will improve the safety of the current junction, provide access to residential land to the east of the A151 and open up development land to the west of the A151 for the creation of Peppermint Park, Holbeach: A Food Enterprise Village, which will include a Food Enterprise Zone (FEZ) and the delivery of approximately 900 new homes.

Funding for the project includes £2.4million from the Greater Lincolnshire Local Enterprise Growth Fund, with the remaining to come from developers and the county council.