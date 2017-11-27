Fundraising idea is really growing on male staff at Fosdyke farm

Staff at a Fosdyke farm are working on a different kind of cultivation this month as they forgo shaving in order to raise money and awareness for a health charity.

Eighteen office and farm employees at Emmett, which grows leeks, spinach, kale and cavolo nero, have signed up to ‘grow a Mo’ as part of the annual Movember fundraiser taking place throughout November.

Farms director Nigel Patrick said the idea came about after Emmett was asked if it would support a charity cricket match next year to raise money for a support charity for Batten Disease – a fatal condition which is affecting a local family.

The company immediately agreed and decided to get a head start by taking part in Movember to raise money for the Batten Disease Family Association (BDFA), a small national charity which supports families, raises awareness and facilitates research into the group of devastating neurodegenerative diseases known as Batten Disease.

There is no cure for this life-limiting genetic condition, symptoms of which can include blindness, complex epilepsy, difficulty sleeping, decline of speech and deterioration of motor skills resulting in the loss of mobility.

“We’d never heard of this condition until we were approached about taking part in some fundraising.

“So it’s important to raise both funds and awareness about Batten Disease,” said Nigel.

“We’re about a third of the way through the month and some of us are already starting to look a bit like tramps, and everything is getting a bit itchy, but we’re pleased to be supporting such a worthwhile charity.”

Donations are coming in steadily thanks to support from family, friends and business partners, while those who declined to take part have been fined – a fate which also awaits those who drop out before November 30.

The bearded bunch will also host a charity lunch on November 30 for colleagues and show off their facial hair one last time before shaving it all off.

• You can make a donation and support the Emmett team online at www.gofundme.com/batten-disease-foundation

• For more information about Batten Disease visit www.bdfa-uk.org.uk/