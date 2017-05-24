Fundraising for Moulton Medical Centre

A patient of Moulton Medical Centre has given something back after raising nearly £450 for new equipment.

Holbeach charity organiser Les Ward held a bingo session at Holbeach WI Hall in aid of the village surgery on High Street, Moulton, last month.

Les and fellow fundraiser Brenda Twigg presented the cheque to practice manager Terri Zeferino on Saturday at the same time as another fundraising bingo session was taking place.

Mrs Zeferino said: “Les does lots of fundraising throughout the year and, as a long-term patient of ours, he wanted to give something back.

“I understand that Les organised bingo where, rather than winning money, people paid to take part and the proceeds went to the medical centre.

“We’re probably going to get some notice boards and other equipment with the £443 raised by the bingo session that took place in April.”

Les was previously nominated for the 2015 Lincolnshire Good Citizen Award after fundraising for the Holbeach Town Band and Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance.

Mrs Zeferino said: “It’s a fantastic sum of money raised by Les”