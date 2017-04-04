Fundraisers do their friend Caroline proud

Market Deeping hairdresser Caroline Clifton was diagnosed with breast cancer in August 2016 and chose to share her journey openly with friends and clients.

A group of Caroline’s school friends and her sister joined together, calling themselves the Friends of Caroline, and decided to do something positive by fundraising directly for Peterborough City Hospital.

Emma Canham, Caroline’s sister, said “While I was at the hospital for an appointment with Caroline I noticed we could fundraise directly for the oncology department.

“Then Caroline heard that the department was looking to install TV screens in the chemotherapy day unit and thought this would be something for us to focus on.”

The group organised a charitable evening which included a combination of live entertainment, sponsored head shaves, a silent auction and raffle.

Caroline said “We were absolutely overwhelmed by the amount of fundraising support we received before the event had even taken place, and this just escalated during the evening, and donations still kept coming in after the event.

“It was amazing to see how many people wanted to show their support for our local oncology department.”

Caroline was given the news last month that her breast cancer surgery was a success.

She said: “Mr Goh and Dr Ayres have been wonderful and both have really supported my journey as I’m also a Type 1 Diabetic. I’m really very thankful to the team at Peterborough City Hospital oncology ward and to all the new friends I’ve made.”

The total amount of £13,887.28 was donated to the Peterborough and Stamford Hospitals Foundation Trust.