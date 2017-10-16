Fundraiser Tilly in line for a pop-up party

Spalding woman Tilly Milverton has been announced as a finalist in the search to recognise the UK’s unsung heroes.

She is now in the running to win a surprise pop up party thanks to pie makers Pork Farms.

The nationwide search has culminated in the top 25 finalists being revealed as part of Pork Farms Pop Up Parties campaign 2017, which called upon the nation to nominate those in their community who go above and beyond in their acts of kindness.

Pork Farms brand manager Michael Holton said: “This is the third consecutive year we have launched our Pop Up Parties campaign and we were overwhelmed with the number of nominations we received.

“It goes to show that there really are so many people who go out of their way to help others and improve the communities where they live. It will be a tough decision to pick five winners.”

Tilly was nominated by Guardian reporter Winston Brown, who says: “Tilly was diagnosed with an irregular heartbeat, aged just 15 and for the last five years has lived with a congenital heart defect.

“Despite this, she has raised money for Keep the Beat; a charity helping families affected by congenital heart defects.

“Last year, she raised £2,025 after completing 16 endurance events and visits the children’s ward at Glenfield Hospital every December to give out presents.

“Tilly has also worked with charities to reduce the number of young people dying from sudden cardiac arrest.”

Mike added: “The parties will be a surprise where our team will literally ‘pop up’ with all the key ingredients for a fun party.”

The final winners will receive their surprise Pop Up Party during the week starting October 23.