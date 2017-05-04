Fundraiser Mitchell is head boy in more ways than one!

Spalding Grammar School head boy Mitchell Staff has been sporting bright blue hair for the past five weeks to raise money for Sue Ryder in memory of his grandad.

With the help of his generous family, friends, teachers and work, the 16 year-old has smashed his original target of £500 and raised £1,200 through sponsorship for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice.

Year 12 student Mitchell explains: “Just over a month ago I decided to dye my brown hair a vivid blue, with the permission of the school and The Old Paper Shop coffee lounge in Crowland where I work part time, to raise money for Thorpe Hall Hospice in Peterborough.

“I have volunteered in the hospice’s fundraising team for more than two years but now have taken it one step further and tried to raise some money myself.

“In 2010, my grandad, John Staff, was diagnosed with terminal liver cancer following bowel cancer. During the last few days of his life, Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice provided outstanding care and support for him and our family.

“They were always there, in a time when they were needed most. I will be ever thankful of the care they provided; this was my way of giving something small back to a charity that is vitally important.”

Mitchell is currently studying for A-levels and settling into his new role as head boy, but says fundraising hasn’t been too much stress as everyone has been really generous.

His form teacher Mr Lovesaid: “What Mitch set out to do was admirable. What he has accomplished is remarkable, and a great inspiration to his peers. He has displayed passion and motivation for a cause close to his heart and I am sure his grandad would be proud of his achievement, as are we.”

Mitchell added: “I don’t like being the centre of attention and so having blue hair has pushed me outside my comfort zone but the cause and meaning behind it has made this whole endeavour worthwhile.

“I would like to give a huge thank you to all my friends, teachers, family and work for making it possible to raise an incredible amount for an incredible cause.”