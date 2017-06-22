Funding pot of up to £5,000 open for youth groups in South Holland and the Deepings

Community groups working with children and young people aged between ten and 20 can now apply for grants of up to £5,000 in Lincolnshire.

The Youth Social Action Programme is inviting groups to apply for funding to help pay for projects, including sports volunteering, environmental and conservation activities, leadership, mentoring and teambuilding exercises.

Minimum grants of £1,000 are available and groups working with young people aged up to 25 and who have learning disabilities are also encouraged to apply.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Community Foundation, which is overseeing the award of grants, said: “We want to fund enjoyable activities that can demonstrate a positive impact on the wider community.

“Young people who participate should have fun, make friends, try new things, develop new skills and get involved locally.”

For more details and an application form, call Sue Fortune, Grants Director at the Lincolnshire Community Foundation on 01529 305825 or email sue.lincolnshire@btconnect.com