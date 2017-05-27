‘Funder in the Fens’ rakes in the cash for disability charity

Long Sutton Barns welcomed people who came on foot, by bike, by car and even by bus to charity weekend fundraiser, Funder In The Fens.

Visitors were spoiled by a host of attractions, including a vehicle show with motorcycles from all over the world, a number of cars from King’s Lynn Kruisers and an Airstream travel trailer.

Teas, coffees and cakes are served by Aimee Fox, Tray Evison, Karen Neilsen, Andrew Turner, Jo Stafford and Jayne Godfrey. Photo by Tim Wilson. SG200517-123TW.

There was also a selection of stalls, including airbrushing and pinstriping, outdoor camping, hats and crafts, all raising money for FACET (The Fenland Area Community Enterprise Trust), a charity giving training and day care to adults with disabilities.

Live music by False Hearts, Tori Lamour, Mid Life Crisis and Ned Kelly’s Ambush, as well as a disco by Hot Pie Disco, completed the line-up.

Annabel Ladd, one of the organisers who works with FACET, said: “None of this would have been possible if the crew at Long Sutton Barns hadn’t given up their time and boundless energy, and offered the venue, which proved perfect.”

You can still make donations to FACET by visiting https://mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/facet