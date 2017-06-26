Fun pub quiz in Spalding on Wednesday in aid of The Royal British Legion

Teams of four to six people are invited to take part in a fun quiz in Spalding on Wednesday to raise money for the Royal British Legion (RBL).

The quiz takes place at the Punchbowl pub in New Road, starting at 7pm, and the £5 per person entry fee includes a pizza or a burger for tea.

Quizmaster Jan Whitbourn said: “This charity quiz is open to everyone as an opportunity to get together to have some fun.

“It would be particularly nice to see teams representing a range of local companies and it will give us all a chance to come together to raise money for this very deserving charity dedicated to the welfare of all ex-service men and women and their families.

“The Royal British Legion is one of the oldest service charities and organises amongst other things the annual Poppy Appeal culminating in Remembrance Sunday, something we are all very proud to support.”

Jan says questions on the night will test even the most ardent quizzers.

She said: “There will be many categories so you will need a team of talent for all the different topics.”

There is a request for people taking part to take along a raffle prize if they can to help raise even more money for the RBL.

• To enter your team and book a table please call Jan on 07779 895388.