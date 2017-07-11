Fun for all at sports day

People with learning difficulties got together for a great day of sporting fun in Spalding.

Teams from the Gateway clubs of Bourne, Boston and Spalding, as well as the Can Do sports club of Surfleet and the PHAB club took part in the annual Spalding and Welland Rotary Club day at the Castle Playing Field. They enjoyed track and field events organised by Arthur Simonds of Nene Valley Harriers.

Concentration in the field events.

Refreshments were supplied by the Ladies Inner Wheel Club of Spalding, supported by Sainsbury’s.

St John Ambulance were also in attendance.

The event was the brainchild of former Spalding Parish Vicar and ex-Rotarian Philip Norwood 25 years ago and has gone from strength to strength over the years.

• See Thursday’s Spalding Guardian for a full page of pictures.