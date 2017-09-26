Friends of Holbeach Parks needs your votes

Friends of Holbeach Parks is one of hundreds of community groups shortlisted for Skipton Building Society’s Grassroots Giving campaign which this year has £82,000 to donate.

Now, the Friends are looking to secure enough public votes to become one of the 164 community groups which will all receive pots of £500.

Hundreds of applications from across the UK have been received, and the Grassroots Giving team has selected groups it feels will benefit.

Having made it to this stage, the groups are now calling upon the public to vote for them.

Voting is now open until October 13 and can be cast by either going online and visiting www.skiptongrg.co.uk or in any Skipton Building Society branch.

The Friends have their own online profile on Skipton’s Grassroots Giving website, with information showcasing the excellent work they do.