Freshlinc to create eight new jobs at Pinchbeck if expansion plans are passed

Freshlinc wants to extend at Pinchbeck by adding a new temperature controlled storage and collation building.

The company expects to create eight new office and warehouse jobs at its Bervor Close site if South Holland District Council passes its plans. A statement supporting the plans says: “It is expected that the proposal will benefit the local economy with continuity of employment for local people and income from outside the immediate area benefiting the local economy.”

• The company specialises in total supply chain management of temperature controlled fresh, chilled and horticultural products.