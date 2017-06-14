Fresh bid to expand GP surgery at Pinchbeck

Spalding’s Munro Medical Centre is making a fresh bid to extend its surgery in Church Walk, Pinchbeck.

Its plan for an improved consulting room, reception and waiting facilities was rejected by the district council planning committee in March.

Councillors felt there was insufficient information from county highways to demonstrate there would be off-street parking under the surgery’s control – and the development could lead to increased on-street parking, harming the amenity of nearby residents.

A statement from Mike Sibthorp Planning tells the council: “The previous planning application committee report inferred that car parking for the surgery was made available by the ‘ongoing cooperation of the landowner’ and inferred the right of access may be retracted by the landowner.”

It says both assertions are wrong and the surgery has “a clear and inviolable” right to use the land, which cannot be withdrawn by the landowner.

