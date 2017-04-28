Fresh bid for holiday log cabin plans at Whaplode

A new bid has been put forward to create a site for holiday log cabins and touring caravans in Millgate, Whaplode.

Landowner David Rous has put in the fresh application after planning permission was previously refused last year.

He hopes the plans will attract visitors to the area and encourage them to visit local attractions such as golf courses, nature reserves and fishing lakes and offer cycling holidays.

Mr Rous said: “The application is for five log cabins and up to ten touring caravans.

“There is a lot here in the area to attract visitors. We are wanting to work with golf courses and offer packages. I have fishing lakes that people can visit and we have some great cycling routes around here. It’s also a big bird-watching area with geese coming in from The Wash. There are attractions like Moulton Mill for people to visit.

“Tourism used to keep a lot of things going here, particularly when we had the flower festival which, of course, we don’t have now.”

The proposal was previously turned down in September as planners believed the proposal ‘would not be satisfactorily related to existing facilities and services in the local area.’

Mr Rous says changes have been made since the original application and feedback so far has been encouraging.

If permission is given by South Holland District Council’s planning committee the single storey log cabins will include a lounge/diner/kitchen areas, bathroom and one or two bedrooms.

He says he also has planning permission for 18 log cabins near fishing lakes that he owns at another site in Fleet and says he is keen to attract tourists to the area.

The land at Whaplode was previously used as a horticultural site and plans for the future may include further facilities such as an equestrian centre if the go ahead is given.