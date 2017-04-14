Free taster days to help people speak and write in English

Language Club taster days to help those with limited English speak and write are to be held in Spalding.

The fun and informal free taster sessions are at the Vista Hall next to St Mary and St Nicolas Church on Saturdays, April 22 and May 6, 4pm-6pm.

These church-sponsored sessions are run by qualified and experienced teachers and are aimed at men and women aged 18 plus, with a full course planned soon after.

The ‘language club’ tasters and the paid-for (£12) sessions which follow aim to help people in many day to day situations, building knowledge of the English language through various different approaches such as role play, learning games, interviews and using real life situations.

If people are looking to improve their job prospects, take the British citizenship test or want to feel more confident talking to healthcare workers, organizations, schools, employers or the emergency services, this course should help.

If you are interested or want to book your place, contact the Rev John Bennett on 01775 722772 or teacher Martin Whitfield on 07535503780/01778 561707.