FREE PRESS AND GUARDIAN/JERRY GREEN APPEAL: Why I’m ‘Doing It For the Dogs’

You have been kindly donating your old pound coins and spare change for our Do It For the Dogs Appeal.

We are trying to raise £4,000 to build a Lincolnshire Free Press and Spalding Guardian kennel for Jerry Green Dog Rescue’s Algakirk centre.

Zoe with her new best friend Tilly, tells why shes doing it for the dogs.

And in the last week, just from your donations of your old round pounds and loose change, we’ve brought in another £70.

We’re still a long way off the target though so need your help to get to the £4,000.

Until recently, I’ve always been a ‘cat person’. I still love cats, but after a lot of persuasion, I agreed to take my first dog into the family.

At the end of August, we welcomed our King Charles Cavalier Spaniel puppy Tilly into our home and I absolutely adore her.

Not having any children myself she has become like my own child.

When I sit down she jumps into my lap for cuddles. When I go out for a walk, she comes to.

To see her climbing out of her basket in the morning with her little tail wagging away and being so pleased to see me is the best feeling.

That’s why I’m ‘doing it for the dogs,’ so come on, and do it for the dogs too!

HOW TO DONATE:

• ONLINE via JustGiving - at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/do-it-for-the-dogs

• By TEXT - simply text DOGX88£5 to 70070 to donate £5. (Or DOGX88£2 for £2; DOGX88£10 to give £10 etc).

• By CASH or CHEQUE at the Spalding Guardian and Lincolnshire Free Press, Priory House, The Crescent, Spalding, Lincolnshire, PE11 1AB. Please make cheques payable to ‘Jerry Green Dog Rescue.’

• Via PAYPAL to (fundraising@jerrygreendogs.org.uk)

