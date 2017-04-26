Free life-saving CPR lessons in Spalding

St John Ambulance in Spalding is offering free lessons in CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) so more people can save lives.

There are two drop-in sessions at the group’s base behind 7 Pinchbeck Road, Spalding, on Wednesday (April 26), starting at 6.30pm and 7.30pm.

Nobody should die, really, through the lack of knowledge of first aid of the people around them. It (first aid) really is the difference between a life lost and a life saved.

CPR lessons will be coupled with tuition on how to use an automated external defibrillator (AED), a device that checks for an abnormal heart beat and can send an electric shock to the heart to restore a normal rhythm.

Pete Houldershaw, unit manager for Spalding St John Ambulance, said: “Nobody should die, really, through the lack of knowledge of first aid of the people around them. It (first aid) really is the difference between a life lost and a life saved.”

He’s aware some people take a step back through fear they are “going to do something wrong” but says proper training will give everyone the confidence to be a real help in a medical emergency.

“I would say come along and give it a go,” said Pete.

He’s happy for people to drop in tomorrow but free training sessions can also be booked and, if you run a club or a group, you can request that St John Ambulance come out to you to run training.

There is a second free drop-in evening on Thursday, May 18 – with sessions again starting at 6.30pm and 7.30pm.

St John Ambulance is stepping up the training it offers in support of BBC Radio Lincolnshire’s Save A Life campaign, which is also backed by LIVES.

The campaign was inspired by the story of newsreader Charlotte Wright, who collapsed while out running and beat the odds because people around her stopped to give her CPR. The aim is train 10,000 Lincolnshire people in CPR and AED.

• To book training please call St John Ambulance on 0844 770 4800 (option 1) or email savealife@sja.org.uk – you can also phone BBC Radio Lincolnshire on 01522 511411 or email savealife@bbc.co.uk

For first aid advice on using defibrillators ou can also click on this link www.sja.org.uk/sja/first-aid-advice/first-aid-techniques/using-a--defibrillator-aed.aspx