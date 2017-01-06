Free family fun day in Holbeach this Easter

Easter will be celebrated in Holbeach with a free family fun day, thanks to a grant from the Big Lottery Fund.

The event at the Holbeach Hub in Boston Road South will take place on Easter Saturday, April 15 from 10am to 4pm and the theme throughout the day will be Alice In Wonderland.

All corners of the community are invited to come together to celebrate Easter and, although very much in the planning stage at the moment, events will include a ‘Mad Hatter’s’ tea party buffet, where guests will be invited to share homemade cakes and treats along with the other buffet food supplied.

Farm animals such as Billy and Matilda the sheep, Stuart the Kune Kune pig, Speckles, Spot and Fluff the chickens and Poppy the goat will also be there, as well as a small animals area with rabbits and guinea pigs.

There will be an Egg Hunt for children in the sports hall, which will also house free workshops such as cooking, baking and crafts.

There will also be a number of competitions to enter in the build up to the event, including a “count the eggs” contest involving High Street shops, plus drawing and Easter cake decorating competitions for local schools.

South Holland District Councillor Tracey Carter, who successfully applied for the funding, said: “ I am thrilled to have been successful in securing this funding and can’t wait to see the event coming together.”