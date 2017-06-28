Free adult English classes

Adults who have English as a second language are invited to free Hawkfield Language Club classes in Spaldin g.

Sponsored by The Revd John Bennett at St Mary and St Nicolas church, the classes are held at the Vista Centre (in the Maples room near the church).

The classes are run by trained adult education teacher Martin Whitfield and are focused on adult life such as coping with job interviews and visits to the doctor.

People learn both written and spoken English using discussion, role play (if people want to try this) and keeping a language journal.

All adults with English as a second language are welcome.

The next two classes are tonight (Thursday) and Thursday, July 13, 7.15pm until 8.45pm. There are free refreshments from 7pm and there is a time to talk to Mr Whitfield from 8.45pm.

The classes are fun and informal, and all levels of English are catered for.

Turn up on the night or email Mr Whitfield on hazel.whitfield2@gmail.com.