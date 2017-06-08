Fred strikes gold

Buckingham Palace bathed in sunshine was the glorious setting for the presentation of the Gold Duke of Edinburgh Award to a former pupil of Spalding Grammar School.

To achieve the award Fred Stokes became a master scuba diver, a lifeguard, worked on a coastal erosion project for the National Trust in Wales, volunteered for a national charity and hiked many miles.

Fred is now studying for a degree in finance and accounting in Leicester, and spending three months this summer working as a lifeguard for Camp Canada at Camp Timberlake, Ontario