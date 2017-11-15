Four-year ban for drink-driver

A Spalding man with an ‘unenviable driving record’ has been banned from driving for four years and told he must abstain from alcohol for three months.

Arunas Valantiejus (29), of Wesley Road, Whaplode, admitted failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis and of driving without insurance, when he appeared before magistrates in Boston.

The court was told that he was stopped in the early hours of the morning of October 14 in his car in Albion Street for having defective lights.

He subsequently gave a reading of 90 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath in his roadside breath test, the legal limit being 35, and was arrested, but refused to give two samples of breath for analysis at the police station.

Mitigating, Vicky Clayton said he had not been stopped because of his driving and had been going to collect his wife from a night out, as she had been unable to get a taxi.

After the magistrates heard that Valantiejus had previous convictions for both driving with excess alcohol and driving whilst disqualified, they told him that because of his ‘unenviable driving record’, he would be banned from driving for four years and ordered to undertake 90 days of alcohol abstinence monitoring, as well as 10 days of rehabilitation and 150 hours of unpaid work for the community.

He was also ordered to pay £170 in costs and charges.