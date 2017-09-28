Four-storey block of flats on Spalding car park?

A four-storey block of 35 apartments for the over 55s could be built on a private car park between Spalding Market Place and The Crescent.

The site is accessed from Draper’s Place, a short stretch of road off Francis Street that runs behind the boarded-up Hole in the Wall pub.

A view of the proposed Draper's Place development as it will look from Francis Street.

Taylor Pearson Developments (Draper’s Place) Ltd aim to provide 15 parking spaces, shared outdoor amenity areas, balconies, roof terraces and a bin storage area.

The proposal, described by the developers as “a modern take on a classic courtyard development”. includes demolition of disused buildings on the site.

Plans submitted to South Holland District Council show how the accommodation would be arranged, if planning consent is given:

• Ground floor – seven units (three two-bed, four one-bed)

• First floor – 10 units (four two-bed, six one-bed)

• Second floor – 10 units (four two-bed, six one bed)

• Third floor – eight units (two two-bed, six one-bed)

In a statement to the council, the developers say the site would utilise the existing access, adding: “A further means of access for servicing/emergency vehicles and a discreet number of parking spaces would be created from The Crescent.”

The developers say: “The site is in a highly sustainable location, within the town centre of Spalding and therefore amongst key services, amenities and facilities including the primary shopping area of the town and within close walking distance of a wide range of public transport facilities including a train station and extensive bus services.”

They say the site offers “very little in terms of environmental value” and it has been prone to anti-social behaviour, including vandalism and graffiti.

The developers conclude: “The proposal is designed in a way which will respect the character of the area whilst simultaneously much improving the condition and presentation of the site itself, and presenting a positive end use that will contribute to the continued maintenance of the wider conservation area by helping to ensure the area’s continued vitality and viability.”

• What do you think of the plans? Eail lynne.harrison@iliffepublishing.co.uk