Founders’ phantom fundraiser

Flinders Founders held their Hallowe’en party at the Donington Community Centre on Friday.

The party was a fundraiser for the Teen Park funded by Flinders Founders to bring in some new outdoor gym equipment for the park.

Families were invited to come dressed in fancy dress with a competition for individuals and then a best family competition as well.

Secretary of Flinders Founders, Margaret Wright, said “We also had apple bobbing and a pumpkin carving competition which David Bowman kindly donated 30 pumpkins for. We are very grateful he did that for us.”

There was plenty for the guests to do with a disco and party games happening throughout the night, with a delicious supper of bangers and mash, with jelly and ice cream for dessert.

Margaret added, “The Flinders Founders brought in raffle prizes, with your traditional prizes such as chocolate boxes and some Hallowe’en themed prizes as well.”