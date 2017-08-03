Forum for voluntary and charity sector in Spalding

A new date has been set for business and community groups looking to offer volunteering opportunities to people in South Holland.

The next South Holland Voluntary Sector Forum will take place at Springfields Events and Conference Centre on Tuesday, September 19, from 1pm until 3pm.

Organisers had to postpone a planned forum in July but next month’s event will still have a focus on business and the community, with tips on sharing ideas within the voluntary sector.

Discussions will include ways in which a business might help your community group or charity and what you can offer in return.

The forum is run by Lincolnshire Community and Voluntary Service (LCVS) and to book, visit www.lincolnshirecvs.org.uk

