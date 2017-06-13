Forty new homes for Pinchbeck?

Pinchbeck could get 40 new homes on agricultural land beside Surfleet Road on a site diagonally opposite Birchgrove Garden Centre.

James Kirk, of Kirk Homes Ltd, based at South Lincs Plant Hire, in Enterprise Way, Pinchbeck, is seeking planning consent for the development.

The site is bounded by Surfleet Road, Green Lane and Bacon’s Lane.

All matters are reserved except for the proposed access, set to be off Surfleet Road.

No access is planned off Green Lane.

Plans have been submitted to South Holland District Council and the agent, Matrix Planning, is pointing to a lack of housing supply across the district as a reason for granting consent.

Gordon Smith, from Matrix, says in a letter to the council: “Our broad case to support the development is that it is needed as an important element of housing land supply. All councils are now obliged to ensure they have an adequate supply of housing land.

“South Holland District Council – with 3.25 years’ supply – does not have anywhere close to the five-year supply of deliverable housing land.

“Consequently, the council’s housing policies that define where housing should be located are out of date under the terms of national planning policy.”

In a design and access statement, the developers say the land lies outside of the defined settlement limit of Pinchbeck – although it is next to it – and the area is just 1.2km from the “notional centre of Pinchbeck to the south, at the Church Street/Knight Street junctions”.

• In March, the council planning committee passed an application for 38 homes in nearby Milestone Lane despite opposition from MP John Hayes, the parish council and 49 residents, most of whom objected on highway safety.