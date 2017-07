The amateur dramatic group from Whaplode Drove has presented money raised from the show they put on in May.

Forties Folics by Whaplode Players showed at the village’s Elizabethan Centre for two evenings, with a show full of songs and sketches from the Second World War.

The Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance and the Multiple System Atrophy Trust each received cheques for £1,461.