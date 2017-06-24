Formula One dreams come true for Jack

A teenager with cystic fibrosis met some of his Formula One™ heroes at the recent Monaco Grand Prix.

Jack Laine-Turner (14), from Bourne, had his trip arranged by the Starlight Children’s Foundation, the UK’s leading wish granting charity for children with serious and terminal illnesses.

Jack, along with four other Starlight wish children, was whisked away with his mum Vicki for the trip-of-a-lifetime and enjoyed four very special nights at the world-famous event.

This is the ninth year that Starlight has organised the trip and avid F1™ fan Jack had the chance to meet some of his track heroes.

From start to finish, the trip was a dream come true for Jack; he soaked up the atmosphere in the pit lane, hung out in the paddock, spent time at the Red Bull Energy Station and watched the race from very luxurious surroundings at the Fairmont Hotel on the Hairpin bend.

Cystic fibrosis causes a build-up of mucus in the lungs and the pancreas, making it hard to breath and digest food.

This leads to severely painful, chronic infections on a regular basis. Jack has become more aware of his condition as he’s grown older and finds the intense treatment regime to manage his condition an everyday struggle.

Vicki said: “Jack has had a rough few months and this trip has helped put a smile back on his face and helped him realise that although life can be hard sometimes it can also be really good and that’s what you focus on.

“This trip has meant the world to me as Jack’s mum and I know it has to Jack too. It really is the trip of a lifetime and we can’t thank Starlight enough.”

Jack said: “I liked meeting Valtteri Bottas and Max Verstappen and I loved sitting in Lewis Hamilton’s car and sitting in Daniel Ricciardo’s car as well.

“It was amazing that we saw Jenson Button as this was his only race. I just want to say thank you to Starlight for the trip of a lifetime.”