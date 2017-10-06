Former Whaplode St Catherine man in court over indecent images of children

A 43-year-old man has appeared before magistrates in Boston on allegations of possessing hundreds of indecent images of children.

Matthew Pointon, now living in Brayford Wharf North in Lincoln but formerly at Whaplode St Catherine, entered no pleas to the three charges of making indecent photographs, two charges of possessing pornographic and prohibited images, including one of sexual intercourse with a dog, and three of distributing indecent photographs of children.

The total number of photographs, both still and moving, amounted to more than 1,100.

The magistrates sent Pointon for trial at Lincoln Crown Court with a first hearing on November 1