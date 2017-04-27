Former parish councillor admits making indecent images of children

A former Crowland Parish Councillor has been sent for sentence at Lincoln Crown Court after admitting three charges of making almost 600 indecent images of children, some as young as five.

Peter Bird (72), of East Street, Crowland but presently living at an address in Sutton, Surrey, admitted the offences, all said to have taken place between May 8, 2013 and October 26, 2016, when he appeared before magistrates at Boston.

Prosecuting, Jim Clare said the cases were not suitable to be dealt with in the Magistrates Court as their powers of punishment were not enough.

The magistrates sent Bird, who has no previous convictions, to Lincoln Crown Court for sentence at a later date and remanded him on bail with conditions regarding his access to children under 16.

He was also placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register with immediate effect.

Bird resigned from the parish council earlier this year.