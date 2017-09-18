Former international rugby star a class act at Gosberton

Former international and premiership rugby star George Fouche was a class act when he brought his Dare to Aspire Educational Roadshow to Gosberton Academy.

The aim was to give children the motivation and self belief to fulfil their dreams.

“We booked him for our children so he could inspire them at the start of the new school year,” said head of academy Sarah Gray.

George led an assembly for years 1-6, a team building workshop for years 3-4 and underlined 10 key characteristics for success – things like determination and adaptability – when speaking to years 5-6.

Miss Gray said: “The children absolutely loved him – he was really approachable, he really got down to their level, he was good fun and he made them laugh.

“He is a very charismatic person and he certainly engaged the children and the staff as well.”

South African born George played rugby for his home country and overcame an horrific neck break to play seven years in the English Premiership and Heineken Cup. He’s also an ex teacher.

