Forbidden fruit for green waste in the Deepings and Bourne

People in the Deepings and Bourne are being urged not to put food waste in council-supplied green bins.

South Kesteven District Council is advising residents that any fruit or food waste should be put in either black bins or pink bags.

Green bins are only for flowers, plants, leaves, weeds, bark, hedge trimmings, grass cuttings, small branches and twigs.

Coun Nick Craft, the council’s executive member for environment, said: “It is a great time of year as harvest approaches and we gather the produce from our gardens, greenhouses and window sills to enjoy some tasty early autumn treats.

“We would like to thank the vast majority of members who have joined our garden waste collection service and continue to help us recycle our green waste items so efficiently week after week.”

“But would we ask customers to ensure that no food waste is left in green bins.”