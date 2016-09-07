Folk music in Spalding and the surrounding area

A regular column from Spalding Folk Club’s Martin Browne.

We have recently returned from Shrewsbury Folk Festival, our fourth and final festival of the year and what a great time we had.

Our stay, as volunteers, lasted from Thursday through to the following Tuesday and, although the weather was a traditional British mixture of rain and sun, there was always something on, both indoors and outdoors, to cater for all tastes.

In the three main marquees we enjoyed listening to some of the top acts from the UK and abroad including, of course, Show of Hands with local musician Miranda Sykes. Unfortunately our conflicting duties organising singarounds meant we couldn’t be there for that concert but, of those we managed to see, we particularly liked the Andy May Trio and American singer songwriter Richard Shindell. Shrewsbury has always been a favourite of Spalding club members and it was great to see so many familiar faces from the area.

Members of Spalding Folk Club and the Slapdash Appalachian dance group provided a mixture of colour, music and movement when they recently appeared in concert in the beautiful grounds of Ayscoughfee Hall.

Forthcoming events in and around Spalding start tonight with Spalding Folk Club’s Music Session at the Lincoln Arms (8pm).

On Sunday there is the Second Sunday Session of songs and tunes at the White Hart, Sibsey (2-5pm) and at the Hare and Hounds, Haconby, there is a singaround session (8pm).

Boston Folk Club at the Eagle on Monday has Mike Wilson & Damien Barber as its guests (8.15pm).

Spalding Folk Club’s singaround at the Welland Yacht Club, takes place on Thursday, September 15 (8pm) and next Friday there is a No Frills Ceilidh at St Mary’s Church Hall, Pinchbeck (7.45-10.30pm). The caller is Sue Gray and the Beltonas will provide the music. There will also be a performance by Slapdash Appalachian dancers. Refreshments provided but bring your own alcoholic drinks.

Spilsby Little Theatre is the venue on Sunday, September 18 for the Autumn Lincolnshire Folk Meet (2-5pm) and finally, there is a Haconby Hare Tune Session at the Hare and Hounds, Haconby with Pete Shaw and friends.

Looking further ahead Spalding Folk Club’s October 5 guest is Scots/Canadian singer David Francey. The three-times Juno Award winner is over here from September 6 to October 13 on a UK and Ireland tour. Be assured of a quality performance from this talented songwriter.