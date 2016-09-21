Folk in Spalding and district

A regular column from Spalding Folk Club’s Martin Browne.

Tom McConville was Spalding Folk Club’s guest on September 7. This was the Tynesider’s ninth visit over the years and his performance underlined just why he is so popular. He has a cheery, assured rapport with his audience and in a short time had us all singing along.

He is one of the UK’s finest fiddle players and also puts a song across with his own unique style. Of particular note were Richard Thompson’s Beeswing, a lilting fiddle tune Song for Michael (a eulogy for the late Michael Johnson who made Tom’s violins), and his closing, unaccompanied, Parting Glass.

There were some fine songs and tunes from the floor from Vaughan Roberts, Elizabeth Padgett, Rick Huddlestone, Paul Dickinson and Angela King, Brian Kell, Colin Hayes and Penny Sykes. Overall it was one of those well-attended ‘buzz’ nights.

Forthcoming events in the area include, tonight, at the Barn, Baston where guests are the Jaywalkers (8pm). Call 01778 560497 for tickets.

On Sunday there is an afternoon concert at Bourne Abbey church rooms (2.30pm) in aid of St Barnabas Trust. There will be performances from Spalding’s Paul Dickinson and Angela King, Elizabeth Padgett and Martin Browne, Slapdash and Eddie Dalley, plus other local performers from the Bourne area. Tickets from 01778 590397 or Bourne St Barnabas shop.

At the Pig & Whistle, Swineshead, Tom and Anne host a tune and song session on Monday (8pm). Also at Swineshead on Thursday, September 29, the Last Thursday Acoustic Club at Arts Coritani (8pm) features local professional folk duo Winter Wilson plus floor singers.

Moving into October, on Tuesday the 4th the Andy May Trio are in concert at the Stables Bar at the George, Leadenham (8pm). Email jsarts09@gmail.com for tickets. Also the Masons Folk and Acoustic Club hosts a singaround at the Mason’s Arms, Bourne (8pm).

Spalding Folk Club’s next guest on Wednesday, October 5 (8pm) is David Francey. Born in Scotland, David has spent most of his life in Canada where he first started writing songs on long journeys as a lorry driver or when working as a carpenter. He now tours in Canada, North America, the UK and Australia, is a three-times Juno Award winner. We are a privileged to have him here in his latest tour.