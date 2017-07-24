Flytippers dump sofa by Spalding riverside

Have your say

Thoughtless flytippers have dumped a sofa by the riverside in Spalding.

It was left on the cycle path by Albion Street at some point during the night of Saturday, July 22.

Mark Loosemore, who lives in Spalding and snapped a photo of the abandoned settee, said: “I spotted it on my walk into town, so it must have been dumped overnight. I have previously noticed bags of garden refuse on the banks.

“Two weeks ago, a bicycle was tipped opposite the top of Willesby and black bags make a regular appearance in the alleys between Albion Street and the river.

“A general lack of respect for the environment is happening. I’ve witnessed a growth in graffiti in the town as well.”

Coun Gary John Taylor tweeted that South Holland District Council would remove the sofa, he said: “We will have this moved. Any information on the offender would help us regarding enforcement.”

South Holland District Council has been approached for comment.