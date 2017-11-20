Fly-tipper hit in the pocket

A Spalding man who dumped rubbish from a house move in a ditch has been hit hard in the pocket.

Gytautas Saveljevas, of Welland Close, dumped the waste in a ditch in Hocklegate, Fleet, on July 21.

After receiving a report of the fly-tipping, South Holland District Council’s environmental enforcement officer Jeremy Dodd was able to trace the culprit from details on a dumped box.

Saveljevas appeared at Boston Magistrates’ Court on November 6 and pleaded guilty to illegally disposing of waste. He was fined £133, including a victim surcharge of £30 and ordered to pay for the clean-up, investigation and legal costs of £625.32.

Coun Roger Gambba-Jones, South Holland District Council’s portfolio holder for waste management, said: “This case highlights just how costly fly-tipping can be and I hope this will act as a warning to anyone considering doing it. We investigate all reports of fly-tipping and will look to take action against offenders where appropriate.

“We would urge residents who need to dispose of waste to contact a licenced waste carrier or to make a trip to the Household Waste Recycling Centre.”

Fly-tipping can be reported to the council on 01775 761161 or online at www.sholland.gov.uk