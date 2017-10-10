Flower power makes more than £1,000

Saracen’s Head Flower Club members presented a cheque for £1,128.50 to Holbeach Fire and First Response at their recent meeting.

The donation was the proceeds of the club’s China tea party.

John Kinder (watch manager) and Errol Dunham (crew manager) were presented with the cheque and John gave a short talk about the fire and first response and was delighted with the amount received.

Photo: SG260917-223TW