Flood alerts issued for parts of South Holland

Residents are being warned that flooding is possible in some parts of South Holland early tomorrow (Friday).

The Environment Agency says some flooding is possible from 6.30am onwards and a flood alert has been issued for areas near the tidal River Welland, tidal River Nene, and the Wash.

Areas that could be affected include Spalding, Long Sutton, Sutton Bridge, Holbeach St Matthew, Gedney Drove End, and Tydd St Mary.

An Agency spokesman said: “Stormy conditions are forecast, resulting in a large tidal surge moving down the Lincolnshire coast on Friday morning.

“This will lead to unusually high water levels in the Wash and tidal rivers. The high tides combined with strong winds are likely to result in waves overtopping the flood defences and wind-blown spray, causing localised flooding.”

The Agency says it is currently monitoring the situation and will issue specific flood warnings as required.