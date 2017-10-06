Fleet petrol station shortlisted for national award

Fleet Road Garage, the Pace-branded petrol station in Fleet, has been shortlisted for SuperStation 2017.

This is one of the most prestigious accolades in petrol retailing and a competition designed to drive up standards of customer service, facilities and presentation within petrol retailing.

It culminates with sponsors, leading industry suppliers and finalists in each category gathering together for an awards evening on Thursday, October 12 at Chesford Grange in Leamington Spa.

Fleet Road Garage is nominated in the Best Pace Site category.

Ramsay MacDonald, of Certas Energy, said: “Fleet Road Garage is a fine example of the best in petrol retailing and a great ambassador for the Pace brand. The site thoroughly deserves this recognition which is testament to the hard work and drive of every member of the team at Fleet Road Garage.”