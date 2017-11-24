FLEET PARISH COUNCIL NEWS: Safety bid after bus crashes

Fleet Hargate’s main bus stop may be moved after two crashes in a month, one of which reportedly left a pedestrian with minor injuries.

Separate crashes where a bus on the 505 service hit a bus shelter near a nursery in Old Main Road on Sunday, October 8, and Wednesday, November 8, respectively, were reported to Fleet Parish Council.

Chairman Coun Ross Dean said: “We’re looking at moving the bus stop a fraction further back or further along the kerb after a bus hit it, knocking its wing mirror which hit a member of the public, on October 8.”

At their November meeting on Tuesday, parish councillors were told that the buses involved both had cameras installed, in case of accidents, and that bus operator Stagecoach have been instructed to remove and replace the damaged shelter.

But a council spokesman said: “We haven’t been provided with a timescale as to when this will be carried out.”

In contrast, a spokesman for bus operator Stagecoach East said: “We have no reported incidents for either of these dates. “If the parish council has any further information, we could carry out further investigations.”

• Plans to demolish Fleet Garden Centre and build nine new homes have been considered by parish councillors who had no objections.

Applegate Homes of Pinchbeck wants to put homes on the site of the centre which has been open for 15 years.

Meanwhile, a separate application has gone in to turn a barn into a three-bedroom home at Torrington Lane, Fleet Hargate.

Parish councillors had no objections to the plan after the applicants stated their aim to make its design “sympathetic to its surrounding neighbours”.

• Villagers can make Fleet Hargate a showpiece in Lincolnshire after coming second in the Campaign to Protect Rural England Best Kept Villages and Small Towns competition.

Parish councillors are to work on a year-long effort to come first next year after their runners-up spot in the Medium Villages category.