FLEET PARISH COUNCIL NEWS: Road and skatepark schemes bring cash gains for villagers

Two projects worth at least £525,000 could be good news for youngsters and drivers in Fleet and Fleet Hargate.

Parish councillors are to take forward pleas from children for a skate park to be created at Fleet Playing Field after a village survey showed it to be the second most popular idea for its future devlopment.

Part of the A17 will undergo reconstruction because, over the last few years, sections of the road have been crumbling Coun Peter Coupland, Vice Chairman, Fleet Parish Council

In addition, a £500,000 scheme for the “reconstruction” of a section of the A17 Washway Road in Fleet Hargate, between Hurn Road and Lowgate, was revealed by parish, district and county councillor Peter Coupland at a parish council meeting on Monday.

Coun Coupland, who successfully opposed a plan for an overtaking lane on the A17 between Gedney and Lutton Garnsgate, said: “Lincolnshire County Council has a scheme whereby a part of the A17 will undergo reconstruction because, over the last few years, sections of the road have been crumbling.

“Highways will be spending about £500,000 on something that will be an asset to Fleet Hargate.

“The work is to be done in February and March next year, most of it at night, and I will be working with the county’s highways department to make sure that Fleet Hargate doesn’t get overloaded with vehicles.”

The roadworks, along with improvements to another stretch of the A17 in Long Sutton between Station Road and Wisbech Road, will be funded by the county council’s Primary Route Network (PRN) budget to replace and reconstruct sections of A and B roads across the county nearing the end of their “serviceable life”.

Meanwhile, Coun Coupland will also be involved in setting up a working group to gain funding for the skate park, which he estimated will cost at least £25,000, after a request from youngsters in September 2016.

Speaking to the Spalding Guardian at the time, Fleet youngster Lewis Poli (14) said: “Myself and a few of my friends feel that we could do with a skate park because we have to ride on the roads.”

The parish council has been awarded £1,000 for the skate park through the Tesco Bags of Help scheme and Coun Coupland said: “There are lots of other avenues we can go down to source funding.”

