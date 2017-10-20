Fleet man had thousands of indecent images of children

A Fleet man has been sent to crown court for sentence after admitting offences relating to making, distributing and possessing thousands of indecent images of children.

Andrew Gaff (38), of Fleet Road, admitted three charges of making indecent images of children totalling 11,709 photographs; two charges of possessing 141 extreme pornographic images involving humans having intercourse with animals and 15 prohibited images of a child; three charges of distributing 109 indecent photographs of children and two charges of arranging or facilitating an act intended for another person to commit offences of sexual touching of a child,

All the offences were said to have taken place between 2007 and 2017. Gaff was sent by magistrates in Boston to Lincoln Crown Court for sentence on a future date and was allowed conditional bail.