Fleet Hargate to get 22 new homes?

Twenty-two new homes could be built on land around 184 Fleet Road, Fleet Hargate.

D & R Property Services Ltd is seeking planning consent for a mixed development including four four-bedroom chalets (1.5 storey) with double garages, two two-bedroom houses, three three-bedroom houses, seven three-bedroom houses with integral single garages, three four-bedroom houses with integral single garages and three four-bedroom houses with integral double garages.

Agents for the developers, architects Andrew M Wright Ltd, say the site is generally a nursery but also includes a small portion of garden behind 190 Fleet Road.

In a design and access statement accompanying the plans, the architects say the land is listed as a “preferred housing site” in the South East Lincolnshire Local Plan.

They say: “The larger houses vary in height so as to keep the massing in proportion. Garages are generally set back from the main part of the house. Some garages have attic rooms above with dormer windows. The smaller houses are designed as cottages and the position, size and proportion of openings is typical of traditional cottages in the locality.”