Fleet Hargate couple launch petition for animal charity

A couple from Fleet Hargate have raised a petition calling on the Government to support a charity training dogs to save lives.

Phillip and Heather James have so far encouraged more than 1,700 people to back their online petition in support of Medical Detection Dogs, a charity whose patron is the Duchess of Cornwall.

The charity uses a dog’s sense of smell so it can be trained to help people with life-threatening conditions, including cancer, type 1 diabetes, nut allergies and sleep disorders.

Heather said: “It all started when we went to a talk about the charity and we were wowed by it.

“For people with peanut allergies, the dog can sense anyone walking towards their handler who is eating peanuts and warn them off.

“However, the charity gets no government or National Lottery funding which we thought it was awful as Medical Detection Dogs helps advance people’s lives.

“I thought there must be something we could do about this and most people seem to have heard of the charity, so we set up the petition which is online for six months.”

To sign the petition, visit https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/175828