Flag raised in Spalding for Armed Forces Day

Councillors, dignitaries and ex-service members gathered for a special flag raising ceremony in support of Armed Forces Day.

Held by South Holland District Council, the ceremony took place outside the authority’s offices in Priory Road, Spaldingon Tuesday and saw council chairman Coun Rodney Grocock raise a flag at 2pm.

The gathered crowd included members of the Spalding Royal British Legion, a number of South Holland councillors and SHDC staff.

Before raising the flag, Coun Grocock made a short speech and urged everyone to show their support for Armed Forces Day, which takes place on Saturday, June 24.

A minute’s silence was also observed as a mark of respect for members of the Armed Forces, both past and serving.

Coun Grocock said: “It was a great honour and privilege for me to raise this flag in support of Armed Forces Day.

“It is vital that we show our respect and reflect on members of the Armed Forces’ sense of duty, bravery and professionalism and for the huge responsibility that they bear.”

The annual Armed Forces Day is an opportunity for the nation to show its support to service men and women past and present.