Flag raised for Merchant Navy Day

A Red Ensign was raised outside the offices of South Holland District Council in support of Merchant Navy Day.

Councillors, dignitaries and members of organisations including the Merchant Navy Association and Royal British Legion, gathered for a special ceremony outside the council’s Priory Road offices on Thursday.

Councils along with various organisations across the country are supporting the annual initiative which is held to honour the brave men and women who helped keep the country afloat during both World Wars.

The campaign, marked on September 3 every year, also aims to raise awareness of the UK’s on-going dependence on Merchant Navy seafarers.

Coun Rodney Grocock, chairman of South Holland District Council, read out a short speech from HRH The Earl of Wessex in support of the Merchant Navy before raising the Ensign. He also read a poem by a former Merchant Navy sailor, describing life at sea.

Coun Grocock said: “It is important to recognise the vital work our Merchant Navy seafarers do and also to make sure we never forget those who served during conflicts.”