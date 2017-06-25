Five fire crews tackle big Spalding blaze

Firefighters from five stations tackled a large derelict shed blaze in Spalding on Saturday night.

Five pumps attended the fire on Pecks Drove West at 10.42pm that gutted the 40 metre by 10 metre building.

Crews from Spalding, Market Deeping, Crowland, Holbeach and Donington used two main hose reel jets to prevent the fire from spreading and people living in the area were advised to keep doors and windows closed.

Main jets, a light portable pump and a ground monitor were used to extinguish the fire before crews dampened down.

The incident was eventually scaled down to three pumps. The cause was accidental and there were no injuries.