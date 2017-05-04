Fitness and fun in Holbeach at new outdoor gym

Children in Holbeach have a new place to burn off some energy with the opening of an outdoor gym in Carter’s Park.

The gym was officially opened on Sunday by four Holbeach parish councillors and immediately proved popular.

A collection in January at Tesco in Holbeach raised £4,500 to boost the regeneration of Carters Park.

Holbeach Parish Council chairman of parks Paul Foyster said the money is on top of a £12,000 grant from the store’s ‘bag fund’, which is given to good causes when shoppers buy carrier bags.

As well as the outside gym, there are plans for a picnic area, new soft flooring for the children’s park, a larger sand pit with equipment and a quiet seating area in a floral setting.

The revamp is aimed at turning the open space into a child friendly, aesthetic, popular area for the community.

As part of the improvement plans for the park, students and staff from Spalding’s Sir John Gleed School and Spalding High School last summer turned part of a 350-yard green fence, once dubbed Holbeach’s ‘Berlin Wall’, into a mural that visitors to the park can enjoy.